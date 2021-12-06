Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 10 return date: What’s next?

After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want to know the Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 10 return date! When is the series coming back in the new year?

The first thing that is worth noting in this article, for those unaware, is that tonight’s episode is the final one of 2021. For whatever reason, CBS opted to not air anything closer to the actual holidays, even though they have the schedule open for it. (There are repeats set for the next few weeks.) This is far from the only show getting this treatment, as The Neighborhood, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawaii are also structured in a pretty similar way.

Is there a silver lining to all of this? We suppose so, only in the form that this is not going to be the longest hiatus in the world. Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 10 is currently set to air on January 3, and we have a good sense already of what’s coming up with it.

Below, you can check out the full season 3 episode 10 synopsis with more information all about what lies ahead:

“Tunde123” – When Abishola finds out Tayo has given Dele a credit card, she worries he’s being spoiled and becomes stricter with him. Also, worried she’s being too harsh, Bob goes behind Abishola’s back to do something special for Dele, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Jan. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Bayo Akinfemi directed the episode.

Is there going to be some Bob/Abishola drama coming up? It sure feels like it, but we do still think they’ll find a way to work through some of those issues. We don’t think the writers, at least at this point, are setting out to deliver some sort of long-term heartbreak.

