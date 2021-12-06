The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 title spoilers: ‘Between Sleep and Awake’

Per all current accounts, The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 is going to be the first episode that airs in 2022. Also, it could be a memorable one for a wide array of reasons.

So where do we start things off here? How about by getting into some more discussion about the episode’s title: “Between Sleep and Awake.”

So what exactly does this title, revealed in a new TVLine piece, mean? It’s not the first time certainly that the show has drifted away from a Blacklister for a given episode and typically, there is a good reason for it. The final episodes of season 8, for example, were about the history of Raymond Reddington and Elizabeth Keen. Here, we could have an important story in its own right — is this a chance to learn more about a singular character? More than likely. Or, it could be a way to understand further the motives of a certain villain who is about to emerge in this world. If Thursday’s episode concludes with some sort of cliffhanger, that could open the door for all sorts of possibilities. You have to consider that, right?

One thing that the aforementioned website also notes is that this will not be the episode that flashes back on Reddington and Dembe’s history following the death of Liz. Apparently, that is something that will be revealed at a later date.

