Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 9 return date confirmed at AMC

For everyone looking to see Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 9 on the air, we’re pleased to present the return date now!

Late last night, AMC confirmed that the zombie drama will be returning on Sunday, April 17 — more than likely, this will be when the second part of The Walking Dead season 11 is winding down. We’re getting a good sense of how the network wants to operate here, which basically involves having as much of the franchise on the air as possible.

So what’s coming up in terms of the story itself? The network also revealed the official synopsis, which hypes up further the impending war between Alicia and Strand:

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

What could the second half of season 7 prove? Well, for starters, that humanity is far more dangerous than the undead. We’re talking here all about two warring sides who have personal vendettas and reasons to attack one another. We’re also very worried about Alicia’s future. There’s no guarantee that she’ll survive long-term, mostly because she thinks the aftereffects of the zombie bite are still in her.

