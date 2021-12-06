Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 promo: Beth’s loyalty put to the test

As you prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 this weekend, prepare for Beth Dutton to be put in the spotlight like never before.

When Kelly Reilly’s character first took on the job over at Market Equities, she did so with the explicit purpose of trying to destroy the company from within. She’s absolutely capable of doing this, but she had to realize that this was not going to be easy. The likes of Caroline Warner doesn’t get where she is by trusting people with questionable motives.

In the promo below for “Keep the Wolves Close,” you see Beth tested once more plans are starting to come out for Market Equities’ big Montana project, one that includes an airport, casinos, condos, a ski resort, retail, and a whole lot more. They want to basically master-plan a whole community right around the Dutton Ranch, and it goes without saying that this will be a problem. Even if no land gets directly taken from John Dutton here, it’s going to make the property so much harder to operate. Also, it’s going to indicate further just how doomed the ranch is, which is probably why Beth notes in the promo that they really only have a matter of years in order to properly keep things going.

At this point, Beth probably realizes that she can’t show all her cards to Market Equities so soon. She may have to play ball for a little while — at the very least, in order to keep the pretense going that she cares. There may be some element of sacrifice that goes along with that; prepare to see her strategic thinking tested in a wide variety of ways, and this should be a pretty fascinating thing to behold.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including some details as to where the story could be going from here

What do you think is going to be happening to Beth moving into Yellowstone season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







