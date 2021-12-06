Fear the Walking Dead renewed for season 8; Kim Dickens returning!

How about this for a double-dose of big Fear the Walking Dead news this morning?

First and foremost, we should start things off with discussing that the AMC series does have another batch of episodes still to come; after all, it has been officially renewed for a season 8! We don’t want to say that we’re altogether shocked by this, mostly because it feels like if the spin-off is ending in the near future, it will be announced before the start of the season. Also, we have a hard time thinking that both The Walking Dead and also Fear are going to be concluding at the same time.

Here’s the news that’s a little more shocking: Last night during Talking Dead, it was confirmed that Kim Dickens will be coming back as Madison! It’s been years since we’ve seen Alicia’s mother, as she was presumed dead for a long period of time. We know that there have been fan theories for ages that she somehow survived (we never saw a body), but over the past year or two it became harder and harder to believe that she was still out there.

So where has she been all of this time? What has she been up to? We’re curious to get answers on both of these things. It’s important to also note that getting Dickens back does help the show rope back in an original cast member, which is critically important given how much this show has changed over time. Think back to season 1, when this was billed more as a tale of a family trying to find a way to survive together in the zombie apocalypse. Given how Alicia’s fate is going to be up in the air for a while thanks to her being bitten by a zombie, we need at least some assurances that there will be traces of season 1 down the road. (Given that Strand is now more or less full villain, it’s hard to know how long he’s going to make it.)

