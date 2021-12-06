Yellowstone season 4 episode 6: Is Garrett Randall behind the attack?

Tonight on Yellowstone season 4 episode 6, what we saw was a series of emotional reveals, plus a big challenge for Jamie Dutton.

After all, tonight Garrett Randall decided to hold nothing back when he was pressed about orchestrating the attack on Jamie’s adoptive family. He did it. Not only that, but he also made it clear that he’d have no real problem doing it a million times over. It feels like he’s the sort of person who will do whatever it takes to cause their demise, and that’s going to lead to a lot of carnage moving forward depending on what Jamie decides to do with the news.

So why is Garrett so intent on this? He’s wrapping it up in this idea that he is helping Jamie by cutting out dangerous people who have, in some way, poisoned his life and taken him away from who he really is. He has resentment towards John for just about everything.

Here’s the crazy thing about this show, though: Once they give you a reveal, they make you wait forever in order to get another one. That is precisely what happened tonight as we sat around for most of the episode. Yet, we still don’t know what Jamie is going to do moving forward. If he takes away Garrett and/or kills him, he realizes that he is throwing himself back into a relationship with people who do not seem to care or respect him. However, if he lets Garrett stick around, he’s running a risk that he does actually kill Beth, Kayce, or John. That’s a tremendous risk, and it’s absolutely one that we wouldn’t want to see.

However unlikely it may be, we’ll continue to root for some sort of reconciliation between Jamie and his siblings. Garrett is just the devil sitting on his shoulder.

