Doctor Who video: First look at ‘Eve of the Daleks’ New Year’s Day special

Following the conclusion to the epic Doctor Who: Flux story arc, rest assured there’s more drama coming to the BBC! Today, the network confirmed that on January 1, there will be a new special coming titled “Eve of the Daleks,” one that fulfills a recent tradition and helps introduce us to a new year full of uncertainty for this franchise.

Remember that at some point next year, we will be saying goodbye to Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor — yet, it doesn’t appear to be happening within this episode. Instead, you can just sit back and prepare for more carnage courtesy of some of the show’s most iconic villains. We’ll never tire of seeing the Daleks front and center, so we’re excited about this special for that very reason.

To get a few more details about what to expect here, be sure to check out the newly-released synopsis via the aforementioned network:

The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and friends will kick-start 2022 with an action-packed spectacular episode on New Year’s Day. The festive special will feature guest stars Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Living With Yourself, Quiz), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black, Enterprice) and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted, Shameless). Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned…

The first-look promo below hints that we’re going to be seeing a time loop play out through at least part of this episode, which we always love since it allows for the writing to be even more crazy and inventive than ever before. Let’s just hope that the Doctor Who team makes the most of it!

