Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 preview: ‘Keep the Wolves Close’

Curious to learn a bit more about Yellowstone season 4 episode 7? Let’s start with the title: “Keep the Wolves Close.” Has there ever been a title more appropriate for this show? If there is, we want to know what it is.

What this title immediately reminds us of is the classic saying “keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” Doesn’t that apply big-time to this show? From our vantage point, what definitely feels like it’s the case. Time and time again we end up seeing people trying to out-think some others within this world, with Beth being one of the top purveyors of this way of thinking. As of right now, for example, she’s trying to get one over on Caroline Warner and Market Equities by being a part of the organization, even though in reality, her top goal here is to work to take them down from the inside.

How about some other characters? When it comes to Jamie, he has to know at this point that his father IS a wolf. So what do you do about him? Because we’re only entering episode 7 at the moment, we’re not at a point yet where every single thing is about to hit the metaphorical fan. We anticipate that this will be an episode that serves more to build things up and prepare you for some bigger shocks a little bit later on down the road.

As of right now, we’re feeling especially strong that episode 8 is going to be a huge one. After all, there’s at least a chance there could be a small hiatus after that due to the holiday season, and we’ll have to see how the network wants to schedule the final two episodes after the fact.

