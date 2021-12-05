Who is Craig muMs Grant? Hightown airs title card tribute

Who is Craig muMs Grant? If you watched this weekend’s new episode of Hightown on Starz, you may find yourself asking this question after he was honored in a title card.

Grant is someone who was very important both to the fictional world of the show, but also behind the scenes as a collaborator and friend to the cast and crew. Through several episodes of season 1 and 2, he played the character of Wayne. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he passed away earlier this year as Hightown was filming its latest batch of episodes. No cause of death was given at the time, though the agency Ellis Talent Group had the following to say in a statement:

“We are heartbroken over the loss of one of the most genuine, caring, loving souls we have ever had the pleasure of representing … Craig was more than our client, he was our dear friend. We all just lost a phenomenal man.”

Grant was perhaps best known for his role on HBO’s iconic series Oz, but in addition to that some of his credits included Luke Cage, Boston Legal, and She’s Gotta Have It. In addition to being an actor Craig was well-known as a slam poet, meaning that there are multiple industries out there still mourning his death at the age of 52.

For those unaware, title cards are one of the most meaningful ways that a show can honor those who were a part of it. These cards remain present for all future airings or streams, and that enables more and more people to learn about them over time. Grant is a character actor who did so much fantastic work over the years, but there are some who may not know about his poetry. Hopefully this allows some out there access to this particular part of his legacy.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Craig muMs Grant’s friends, family, and loved ones during what must continue to be an incredibly difficult time. We know that everyone on board Hightown will miss him as they press forward through the rest of their second season. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







