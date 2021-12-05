Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 spoilers: Lyle Lovett back; ‘Old Friends’

CBS has unveiled some of the first details about Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10, though regrettably, you’ll be waiting a while for it! “Old Friends” is an installment not currently poised to premiere until we get around to Friday, January 7, but there’s a lot to be excited for in advance here!

First and foremost, let’s talk about things in terms of familiar faces! You’re going to have a chance to see Lyle Lovett back on the show for the first time in a while as Texas Ranger Waylon Gates, which should be another great chance to see this odd couple out in the field.

Below, you’ve got the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Old Friends” – An illegal drug shipment arriving in New York City forces Danny to partner up with his Texas Ranger associate, Major Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett), to find the narcotics before they flood the streets. Also, Jamie makes a concerning discovery about a former mentor as he helps a neighbor handle a gambling debt, and Frank receives pushback from Mayor Chase over his handling of a brawl between demonstrators and police officers at a protest, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* GRAMMY Award® winner Lyle Lovett returns as Texas Ranger Major Waylon Gates.

We know everyone is going to be shocked that there’s a conflict between Frank and the Mayor, mostly because that is the sort of thing that tends to happen time and time again with this show. Isn’t that realistic, though? This show has a tendency more often than not to play out these struggles.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







