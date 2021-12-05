Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 8 (fall finale): Will Alicia die?

Tonight’s Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 8 served as the fall finale of sorts, and it was a HUGE spotlight on Alicia Clark. We’ve been waiting for most of the season to get this, and we definitely think it was worth the wait.

After all, it’s suddenly feeling as though Victor Strand has a more notable adversary than ever before, and it’s someone who was very much once on his side. Alicia’s gone through A LOT since the end of season 6. Being locked away by Teddy was a bizarre way to show that she’d be the perfect person to lead his group after he was gone, mostly because she’d forge her own path. He recognized there was a chance for her to become a leader — maybe she inherited some of that from Madison. She’s certainly well on her way! We do think she’s got people to go after Strand, who took out Will and now she’s promising to take away what matters the most to him: The tower.

Here’s what makes Alicia all the more compelling (and unpredictable) a force moving forward: She doesn’t have all that much to lose anymore. We’re talking here about someone who not only lost an arm after a zombie bite, but fashioned herself a prosthetic made of bone! She also thinks that she’s still infected and is actively fighting it; she’s going all-out moving forward and that makes sense, especially if this character does think she’s going to die at any moment in the future.

If Alicia had returned earlier, maybe we could’ve had more of her vs. Strand as a driving force this season. Wouldn’t that have been nice? In the end, though, we can’t spend too much time looking backwards. The biggest thing we know right now is that we’ve been set up with a very-much compelling story for the second half of the season.

Related – When is Fear the Walking Dead returning with new episodes?

What did you think about the events of Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







