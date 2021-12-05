SEAL Team season 5 episode 10: Is Jason Hayes’ career over?

Tonight, SEAL Team season 5 episode 10 delivered what was more or less the fall finale, and one that featured an avalanche of drama.

For starters, it’s also bringing us more and more to the potential end of Jason Hayes’ career — while we’re not there as of yet, we’re inching ever closer to where the rubber meets the road. We’re talking here about a guy who not only has a TBI, but is also pushing away everyone close to him. Clay hasn’t turned him in to Command as of yet, but there’s clearly a lot of tension and frustration there. Clay is also now in a position where he may be in trouble for not saying something at this point. This is a tense, delicate situation, and we’re not sure that it’s going to be getting better in the near future.

The real truth about Jason is that he needs a serious shock to his system to realize that he needs help — but what will that be? What will he lose along the way?

While we don’t think that anything is 100% solidified as of yet when it comes to Jason’s future, this episode of SEAL Team at least did a good job in this episode of upping the ante and creating even more anxiety when it comes to the future of some of these characters. We’ve also played around a little bit more with time. While we do think there is a finite amount of time in which Jason can be trusted to be team leader, we don’t think we’re at the point where he needs to go yet. Also, we can’t imagine THIS being the way that he goes out at all.

