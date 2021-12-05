SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 return date hopes at Paramount+

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 return date over at Paramount+?

Let’s start things off with the following: There is no new episode next week on the streaming service. Meanwhile, there is no episode the following week, either. You’re going to be stuck waiting until January to see David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast back. According to a report from TVLine, the show is going to return on Sunday, January 2.

So what is one of the primary reasons for this hiatus? It could be a way for the show to avoid airing in the midst of the competitive holiday season. Beyond just that, we imagine the crew needs time to edit and prepare some of the remaining episodes. Let’s face it: There aren’t a whole lot of shows out there this fall that have already aired ten episodes. With that in mind, we should be rather grateful that we’ve gotten as much of SEAL Team as we have at this particular moment.

Unfortunately, because the series is still so far away from returning to Paramount+, it’s going to take some time to get some more details on what lies ahead. Be prepared to spend a little while waiting to see precisely where things are going from here.

While we are in the midst of the hiatus, there is one thing we know that we want more than anything else: A chance at a season 6! Streaming services tend to renew/cancel on their own schedule and with that, there’s no guarantee that Paramount is going to wait until May. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for some good news; if that happens, it will give the writers plenty of time to prepare.

