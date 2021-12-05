Doctor Who season 14: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s finale on BBC One, is there going to be a Doctor Who season 14 renewal? When could it premiere? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer both of these questions!

So where should we start things off here? Well, we should note that there will be more of the series, not that this is all that much of a surprise. Doctor Who is considered to be an institution at BBC and has been ever since they brought the show back with Christopher Eccleston in the lead role. They are not ending it now.

For some more evidence of that, just remember the fact that Russell T. Davies has already been announced as the next showrunner of the series! He’s going to be rejoining a role that he was once famous for and with that, the next question revolves around who the next Doctor will be. We imagine that a casting search will be underway for most of the next several months, so we have to wait and see how crazy some of the rumors become.

Here’s what we know about some of what the future holds. There will be some specials airing in the new year, and one of those will mark the departure of Jodie Whittaker. Davies will take over after the fact, and then we imagine season 14 will be coming beyond that. If we had to guess, the next formal season will air at some point in 2023 — because of what is currently planned, we are going to be forced to wait a good while in order to see what is next.

Ultimately, there’s one thing that matters more than anything with Doctor Who, regardless of the show leadership or who the next star is: Imagination. The more that the show embraces that, the more confident we’ll be in the long-term.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

Do you want to see a Doctor Who season 14 renewal at BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







