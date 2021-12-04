Riverdale season 6 episode 5 spoilers: First look at 100th episode!

There are a wide array of reasons as to why Riverdale season 6 episode 5 matters in the big picture. For starters, it’s the 100th episode of the series as a whole! It also represents the last episode of the five-episode Rivervale event, which means that some super-weird stuff is going to happen and afterwards, there will be a large hiatus until the show returns in March.

So what’s going to happen in this story? First and foremost, the synopsis hints that Jughead is going to finally figure out what’s going on with this town:

100th EPISODE – Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#605). Original airdate 12/14/2021.

We know already that Rivervale is an alternate universe from what we’ve seen during the first five seasons, and it’s possible that we’re experiencing either some trippy dream sequence or some of Jughead’s own writings. No matter the construct, we just hope that the events here have some bearing on the remainder of the series and we’re not seeing a bunch of weird stuff solely for the sake of it.

What’s also curious is the photo above — Archie’s back and clearly alive, and it feels like we’re going to be playing around with MORE alternate universes. In this case, we’re looking at one that is decidedly nostalgic and similar to what was present during the classic Archie comics.

