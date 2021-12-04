Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Will there be longer episodes?

For those of you hoping to have more of a good thing on Cobra Kai season 4, we come bearing some good news!

In a recent post on Twitter, show executive producer Hayden Schlossberg notes that this season is going to have longer episodes. Is this a response to the show being more of a fixture on Netflix than ever before, or to its rapidly-expanding success? It’s a fun thing to think about, but does there really need to be a reason?

From our vantage point, we attribute the longer episodes mostly to the fact that Cobra Kai has expanded its universe in such a way where it can do this without stretching the story too thin. A great comparison is Apple’s Ted Lasso, which also had longer episodes for a good chunk of season 2. This was likely tied in part to have a deeper, richer world, and characters who merited that bit of extra time week in and week out. Given that Cobra Kai is adding Terry Silver plus keeping a number of established favorites, we tend to think they will make the most of whatever time here they ultimately have.

Remember that Cobra Kai season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix come December 31; a season 5 has already been ordered, and new episodes have been in production for at least a little while now.

