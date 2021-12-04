Magnum PI season 4 episode 9 promo: Don’t mess with Magnum’s Santa!

Just in case you wanted to see Santa beat someone up, Magnum PI season 4 episode 9 could be your perfect destination. The next new episode is poised to be the Christmas Special, and an episode that is stuffed full of all sorts of fun.

Based on what just happened on episode 8, it definitely feels like this story is coming about at the right time. The storyline involving Higgins and MI-6 seems to be wrapped up for the time being, which leaves her and Magnum in a spot where they can take on new cases without being as encumbered. Somehow, this episode is going to lead to them going undercover (unless they like dressing up like this for fun) and then being put in some contentious spots!

The holidays are one of those times where you realize more than ever how important the people around you truly are, and we tend to imagine that there will be a lot of reflection and perspective offered up in this episode. Oh, and also plenty of laughs and action sequences.

As for whether any long-term storylines are going to play out in this episode, let’s just say that we could start to learn a little bit more about Magnum’s girlfriend Lia. She has a “family secret” that she’ll reveal both to Thomas and Detective Katsumoto — is it the sort of thing that could put her in a delicate position? Is she involved in something nefarious herself? These are, of course, the sort of questions that you would want to think about entering an episode like this. Given that “Better Watch Out” is the final episode of the year, you could also be thinking about them leading into when the show returns in 2022.

Related – Check out some more news on Magnum PI season 4 episode 9 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 4 episode 9?

How do you think the story of the holidays is going to play out here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







