The Boys season 3 spoilers: The importance of Payback

We continue to wait for some premiere date news on The Boys season 3. Obviously, it’s coming in 2022, but we’re having to be patient for news beyond that. Amazon is going to take its time on this; they know that it’s one of their most successful shows and with that, they want for it to succeed. Choosing the right start date is a big part of that!

If you’ve been following along a number of the headlines during the off-season, then you know already that one of the big stories coming up is Soldier Boy (pictured above) and the organization Payback. It’s a part of the superhero origin story that season 3 is going for. These upcoming episodes are largely about how America became so obsessed with superheroes in the first place. It’s going to be a fun story at times, but will have some of that social satire that you’ve come to know The Boys for over the years.

Speaking in a new piece over on The Illuminerdi, show creator Eric Kripke did his best to outline what will make this season stand out the moment that it premieres:

“…Season 3’s fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but it’s about the team he was a part of which is called Payback. And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess and there’s a bunch of other heroes who are amazing. So, sort of seeing who was the Seven before the Seven. And what was life like for Vought? In the history of Vought what was it like in the 60s and 70s and 80s? To dig into the history of the world, not just the present has been a lot of fun.”

Of course, we also imagine that this deep-dive will give up some serious shock-and-awe moments, the sort that only The Boys can deliver. They talk about things pertaining to superheroes that other producers would desperately run away from as fast as possible.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 3, especially when it comes to Payback?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 3, especially when it comes to Payback?

