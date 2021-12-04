The Orville season 3 update: What’s happening behind the scenes?

There’s a chance that you may have heard a few things over the past several months about The Orville season 3. Take, for example, the title of The Orville: New Horizons. We also know that the show is coming onto Hulu on March 10.

So what can we share today? First and foremost, a reminder that there is a lot of work being done still to perfect the series behind the scenes. Star / executive producer Seth MacFarlane recently retweeted a post talking about how a 90-piece orchestra started to record new music for the season this past week. Meanwhile, we also know that the editors have also been rather hard at work. In case you did not know, The Orville has an incredibly long post-production window compared to most other shows. There are a number of reasons for that, whether it be them implementing the special effects to make sure all of the music is perfect. It’s one of the most ambitious shows on TV, and we’ve heard about that time and time again.

At this point, when is it realistic to expect a proper season 3 trailer? Since we’re still over three months away from the premiere, it’s probably unrealistic to think that we could be getting some video footage over the next few weeks. Our personal hope, at least for now, is that something could surface by early February — it only makes sense for Hulu to get some more promotion out there for the show early!

One other thing worth noting for now is simply this: There is no evidence of this being the final season of The Orville. Since it’s been SUCH a long wait for season 3, we’re still holding out hope that a season 4 could happen on the other side.

