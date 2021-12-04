Outlander season 6 video: New video hypes cast behind the scenes!

While we await the premiere of Outlander season 6 in March 2022, why not hear once again from some key players behind the scenes?

Today, the fine folks at Starz put out a new video featuring Caitlin O’Ryan and Paul Gorman talking about their off-screen relationship leading up to the start of the new season. It’s very-much amusing in the way that many other BTS videos of this variety are; it reminds you how much time these actors spend together, and also how hard producers work to ensure that actors have the right chemistry together. With Outlander being the sort of show that it is, it’s clear that they want to make sure every single note is properly hit.

We think that this video is another bit of evidence that clearly, Caitlin and Paul are going to have a lot of screen time together moving forward, or at least however much can be allowed here. The truth here remains that there are only eight episodes coming in season 6, and that could limit the amount of time that a lot of characters receive! Granted, having an extended premiere could help at least somewhat in this — as will having a larger season 7 a little bit later on down the road. (Filming for that season is going to start up early next year.)

We’re hoping that there could be at least some sort of additional season 6 content released through the rest of the month. With that being said, though, we recognize fully that we probably will not be able to see a full trailer until we get around to early next year. There’s no inherent need for Starz to rush things along too much at the moment.

I wanted to see how well @_CaitlinORyan and @PaulJBGorman knew each other before Season 6. For reasons. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/VQtbaxb08t — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 4, 2021

