Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Is the truth out there?

As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 on Showtime next weekend, one thing is clear: There is trouble in every direction. Dexter Morgan, for the first time all season, has to be worried about his true identity being exposed in the town of Iron Lake. The title for the hour is “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches,” but we have a feeling that is the least of his concerns.

Also, is there such a thing for some people? (Admittedly, we’re not that much of a tuna person — there are probably better people out there to ask.)

Watch our latest Dexter: New Blood discussion now! Take a look below to get some of our latest thoughts when it comes to the series. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We have new videos posted after every new episode and of course, we don’t want you to miss out on those.

Below, you can check out the full Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 synopsis for some other news all about what lies ahead:

Someone in Iron Lake has discovered Jim Lindsay’s secret identity, sending Dexter on the prowl to find out who it was. This pursuit leads him to realize that he might not be the only serial killer in town. Meanwhile Harrison spirals out of control during a wrestling match and Angela makes a dark discovery of her own.

Is this the episode where Dexter starts to get wise as to what Kurt Caldwell is really up to? We’re starting to get the sense that this may very well be the case. He’s clearly the Big Bad of the season at this point, and there are several reasons as to why his son Matt ended up the way that he did.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Dexter: New Blood

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







