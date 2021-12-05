Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Gettin’ These Ends’

Next weekend on Starz you’re going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4. Want some more news all about it right now?

Let’s start things off here with the title of “Gettin’ These Ends.” That alone signals that there’s some desperation from a couple of different characters and in the end, how far they’ll go to get ahead. That’s especially true when it comes to Cane and Brayden, two guys who have long felt like cogs in other people’s plans. They want to get their own authority and while they may be an unlikely duo, they’re still gonna do what they can in order to make some stuff happen.

Davis questions Tariq’s client referrals; Cane finds Brayden eager to prove himself and gives him the chance to make some real money; Zeke needs everyone’s help to assure his professional basketball future is protected.

For the entire Tejada family we still feel like Zeke is going to be one of the most interesting characters to watch. He represents much of their escape plan, since he’s clearly talented at basketball and could be rather successful in the NBA. However, doesn’t it feel like that’s destined to not happen for him? There’s a pretty low chance that he’d be drafted by a team in the New York City area, and that would make it hard to include him in the story. Also, if something hampers his career, that would force Monet and company to be all-in on the drug game; that just feels like a place we’re eventually going to go here.

