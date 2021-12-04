Next week on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9, you’re going to have a chance to see the final episode of the calendar year. So what’s going to unfold during it? Are we seeing a story that is going to set up Len Cariou leaving the show?

Just on the basis of watching the promo below, we understand if there are some people out there who are majorly worried. After all, it shows Jamie showing concern for his grandfather Henry after he nearly burned the house down.

What’s going on here? We don’t think there’s any reason to be overly concerned right now, at least in terms of Henry’s long-term future on the show. Will the Reagans have to make some adjustments in order to better care for the family patriarch? That does seem like a definite possibility at the moment. He’s getting older, and while this show doesn’t ever specify age, it’s pretty clear that Henry probably has to be somewhat close to 90 on the show. (The humor is that in real life, Cariou is only six years older than Tom Selleck; he plays slightly older on the show than he really is, whereas Tom plays slightly younger.)

One of the biggest adjustments moving forward, of course, may end up coming courtesy of Henry himself. One of the things that we’ve seen from him time and time again is that he loves to be independent and not get a whole lot of help from anyone else. Heck, just a matter of months ago he stopped a robbery from taking place with a signature line of “be smart or be dead.” There are some big decisions that are coming here, though whether they happen in this episode or some other point down the road remains to be seen.

For the time being, just know there is no concrete evidence that Len is leaving the show.

