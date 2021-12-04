Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Luke Grimes on big Kayce story

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 coming on the Paramount Network this weekend, should you prepare for big stories for Kayce?

Earlier this week, we already shared a sneak peek that features one important part of Kayce’s story — namely, a case handed to him by Thomas Rainwater. That could be something that takes up a good bit of time for him coming up but, odds are, it’s not the only thing that’s going to be front and center for him coming down the road.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Luke Grimes notes that beyond what’s coming for Kayce here, there’s another story coming later this season that is well worth watching out for:

My favorite moment that I’ve had with the Kayce character comes at the end of Season 4 and it’s something I never saw coming. It’s very healing and spiritual, and it’s really going to surprise people. It’s basically a journey of him really trying to get to the core of the reason he can’t find any inner peace and him really for the first time trying to do some hard work to do something about that. That’s probably my favorite scene I’ve filmed.

Ultimately, it does sound like we’re not going to see this story on episode 6 this weekend, but there could be some clues for it? Grimes says that it will surprise people, but if we know the origins for the big change in him, we may be able to track it to a certain degree. We’d argue that at least for now, this is going to be very intriguing as we prepare to see Kayce enter another part of his life. If this transforms who he is on the inside, it could transform everything about him on the outside. Keep your eyes peeled.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 episode 6?

Do you have any specific story hopes? Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments, and after you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

