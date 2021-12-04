Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8: Is Erin Reagan running for DA?

Over the past few episodes of Blue Bloods season 12, Erin Reagan has faced an enormous decision: Will she run for DA? The character has weighed out some pros and cons of the decision, and entering tonight’s episode, it looked as though she was down on the idea.

Yet, she still took a meeting from an old friend in Lisa, someone who had a keen ability to craft and steer her image in the right direction. Yet, there was also a key point in the discussion that stuck out to Erin: Nobody really knows her. Outside of the job, who is Erin Reagan? While becoming DA still has its appeals, tonight’s story for Bridget Moynahan’s character was equally about her trying to figure out who she really was. The more she talked to people, the more she started to realize that she was altogether consumed by her career. She’s done a lot of great work over time, but has she done that at the expense of herself?

Here’s the irony through Erin’s journey in this episode: At one point, she was told by Lisa that she shouldn’t run because she was too thrown off over questions about her personal life. Yet, she almost took that as an affront. She’s proud of her accomplishments and her journey. She’s not someone who does a lot of talking; instead, she does a lot of doing. That’s an old-school way of playing politics and it doesn’t always work in this current era.

Here’s the funny thing: Erin did get some personal interaction at the end of the episode courtesy of Anthony. He showed up at her door, a little tipsy, to go have a drink. It was a genuine friend moment, and probably something she genuinely needed. Alas, we still have no answer on whether or not she’ll run — we do think it will happen eventually, but we may have to wait a while to see it.

