The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All spoilers: The Michelle Young reunion

As you prepare for The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All in a matter of days, there is one huge thing to note in advance: A change of time!

This episode, a semi-annual event for Bachelor Nation, will be airing on Monday, December at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The reasoning for this is to help ensure that Michelle Young’s season concludes before it’s too close to the holidays. Sure, it’s up against Monday Night Football, but we don’t think ABC has the same ratings expectations for this as some other episodes; to us, the Tells All are typically one of the worst episodes of the season. It’s a lot of regurgitation of past events, a few overly-planned segments, and then eventually some funny bloopers that they make you wait most of the show for. (Oh, and did we mention the guys trying to make a name for themselves to get on Bachelor in Paradise?)

Just in case you DO want to get a better sense as to what this year’s special will look like, we suggest that you take a look at the synopsis below:

“The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” – Get ready for a wild night full of drama, reconciliation and even a few tears, when Michelle’s suitors reunite for the first time. Fifteen of the former housemates will have the chance to work through their differences and attempt to explain their missteps. Though some may accept responsibility for their actions, others have trouble facing the truth. Later, leading lady herself, Michelle, arrives to reconnect with her former beaus, sharing sweet moments with some of her guys, but what will she say to those who seemed to put their worst foot forward? All that, plus a look at the shocking conclusion of Michelle’s journey, a sneak peek of Clayton’s season of “The Bachelor” and everyone’s favorite tradition—bloopers! “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” airs MONDAY, DEC. 6 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What is so interesting about this special is that we’re entering it knowing that Clayton is the next Bachelor. So how much will we hear from him during this special? We suppose we’ll find out in a matter of days!

