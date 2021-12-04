The Blacklist season 9 episode 6: A Reddington photo mystery

We’re just a matter of five days away now from The Blacklist season 9 episode 6, and we absolutely hope that it will be worth the wait!

Since “Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D.” is poised to be the last episode of the calendar year, that of course comes with heightened expectations. Will this be when we get some long-term story arcs introduced? Or, have their been some already that we just aren’t aware of as of yet?

Late this week, NBC revealed a number of different photos for this upcoming episode, but there is one consistently through-line: The absence of one Raymond Reddington.

What’s going on here? While the network hasn’t exactly gone into overdrive when it comes to promoting this season, clearly they recognize that James Spader is one of the biggest sells that they have. If they are not showing off Reddington in some photos, we tend to think it’s because there are some big stories coming for the character. We’ll just have to wait and see what some of those are, let alone what they look like.

As for what we know at the time of this writing, let’s just say that Reddington is going to be off doing an investigation. It’s something that he is tackling presumably separate from a lot of other people, and that’s what leads us to think that it may be tied to some of his other actions this season, whether it be him becoming the Skinner or rebuilding at least part of his empire. Is there a loose end that he still wants to tie up?

What do you think is coming up on The Blacklist season 9 episode 6, especially when it comes to Reddington’s investigation?

