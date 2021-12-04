Magnum PI season 4 episode 8: Did Magnum learn about Higgins, MI-6?

Entering tonight’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 8, we knew that there was a pretty good chance Thomas would learn Higgins’ secret. What was not clear, however, was just how soon he would learn about it.

As it turns out, the big reveal came in the early part of the episode! Magnum tracked her down, confronted her, and then forced Juliet to talk about it. However, she refused at first, making it clear that she couldn’t discuss it even if she wanted to. He still relented, but eventually she made it clear that, at least for now, she needed to take this issue on herself.

The moment that she said that, though, we thought in the back of our mind that eventually, we’d be seeing things get crazy again and she’d need Magnum’s help to get out. That’s just the way of this particular world, no? That crazy moment came about when we learned that it was Eve who she was meant to interrogate. Then, it got even crazier when Eve was shot and Higgins was accused of being a mole sent by Eve to infiltrate a larger operation.

Who is their leader in Sean? He’s a man who feels abandoned by MI-6, and has a larger purpose now to seize power and control for himself. He didn’t kill Higgins right away despite her ties to Eve, mostly because he wanted to offer her a job himself.

Magnum comes around!

Eventually, Magnum did come to help Higgins by breaking into the facility, where the two had to work together to save what was left of MI-6. They were able to do so, stopping Sean in his tracks and proving further that Magnum and Higgins are better together.

The good news for Higgins now is that seemingly, she can put some of the MI-6 drama behind her. Also, she has a chance to stay in Hawaii and build more trust with some of her friends.

