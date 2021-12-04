Legacies season 4 episode 8 promo: Will someone kill Hope?

As we prepare for Thursday night’s Legacies season 4 episode 8, we’re set to learn even more about what Hope is truly capable of doing.

So far, we’ve figured out quite a bit, and none of it is good for anyone looking to best her. She’s a powerful tribid, is connected directly to the Originals, and doesn’t have any of her humanity still intact. We’ve seen some characters do what she can in order to get through to her, but so far, nothing has gone accordingly to plan.

Is there a chance that we’re nearing the worst-case scenario now? Will someone actually go for the white oak in the hopes of killing her? The promo below for “You Will Remember Me” suggests that this could very-well happen. Of course, if someone comes to Danielle Rose Russell’s character looking to fight, they’re going to find that and then some. You can see in this video a very terrifying smile come across Hope’s face, almost as though she’s ready to murder a number of people in the blink of an eye.

One of the things that we’ve felt as of late is that Legacies has grown progressively darker, even to the point where it’s started to mirror The Originals here and there. We can’t say that we’re for sure moving into this level of carnage full-time, but this is an important change-of-pace for the show. Also, the writers need to pay off what Hope did in order to take out Malivore. Her losing her humanity was a difficult, painful choice, and there are some pretty harsh consequences that come along with it.

Given that the fall finale is coming very soon, don’t expect a ton of closure in this episode. Instead, prepare for things to go from bad to worse.

