Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll take a look at a potential December 4 installment, and look beyond just that!

So where are we going to begin here? It only makes sense to go ahead and hand down the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no installment on the air this week. For the second straight week, we’re all stuck sitting around and waiting to see where the sketch-show goes from here.

Luckily, here’s the good news: This is the final week of repeats for a little while! You will see SNL back on both December 10 and then the 17th, where it will set the stage for the holidays with what is hopefully going to be an epic episode. Here’s what we can tell you about both of these episodes below.

December 11 – Billie Eilish is not only going to be the host, but she’ll also take on the role of musical guest! This is the first time this season that we’ve seen someone take on both roles, though it has happened on a number of occasions in the past. Sometimes, it can work to give us a really fun, seamless 90 minutes of entertainment!

December 18 – For the final episode of the calendar year, you will see Paul Rudd enter the five-timers’ club for a show that will feature Charli XCX as musical guest. Be prepared for some fun, Christmas-related stuff here as SNL plays for both the present and also future holiday specials down the road.

There is no return date beyond these two episodes, but our hope is that we see at least a couple more installments before the Winter Olympics arrive in February. Also, some more fun choices as host!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live during the month of December?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







