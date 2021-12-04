Gossip Girl season 2 spoilers: What is Kate’s ‘condition’ for Julien?

As we prepare for Gossip Girl season 2 to premiere on HBO Max next year, the show left a lot for us to think about across the board.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s look at things from the vantage point of Kate and Julien. Without knowing who Gossip Girl even is, Julien has struck a deal to help them, at least for now, by handing over some dirty. She realizes that in some weird way, Gossip Girl has helped her.

Yet, there is a condition that Kate has for this arrangement, knowing full well that eventually, Julien is still going to work to take her down. So what’s that condition, and how will it impact things moving forward? Speaking per The Wrap, here is what show executive producer Josh Safran had to say:

“I can’t tell you about the condition. You’re going to have to watch Season 2 for that. But what I can say is, the arc of this season is such that Julien has come around to Kate’s mission without knowing that it’s Kate … Meaning, she has realized that Gossip Girl actually has helped. All these things are out in the open, people are talking. It’s like, the mission statement of Gossip Girl has now infected Julien, and she thinks, ‘The reason it didn’t fully work is because you didn’t do it well enough, and I’m going to help you.’ And I think this alliance between them moving forward is pretty fun and it gives a really great boost of energy for the beginning of Season 2. I wish Season 2 could air right away (laughs). I don’t know how long it’s going to be between seasons, because we haven’t even started shooting yet. But it’s a direct pick up, it’s like a week later. You really seeing what’s going to happen and it’s going to be super fun.”

We hope that this condition will be something that we learn more about in the first couple of episodes of the new season; they’re leaving us thinking about this during the hiatus and when new episodes air, we imagine they will redefine the parameters all over again.

