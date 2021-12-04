Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Irma Kostroski’

Are you ready for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 7? We’ve got another new episode set to air on HBO this weekend — and yes, it’s going to be absurd. The promo below features Larry David’s unique perspective on reality, plus also him being in a position where he has to serve as a mediator of sorts.

We don’t think we need to pose this question to a lot of you, but do you really want this guy to mediate a lot of your conflicts? We don’t think so.

Below, you can take a look at the full Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

While arbitrating the conflict between a difficult actor and his prop master, Larry meets City Councilwoman Irma Kostroski days before the election.

How do you think this meeting is going to go? Whenever this show dives into any sort of politics, it often ends with Larry finding a way to obsess over the most minute of details leading to someone around him spiraling. What’s so interesting about Curb in general more than a decade in is that almost every single episode ends in disaster — yet, there’s still a way that they end up being entertaining nonetheless. This season has already brought us a couple of classics, including what we saw earlier this season with Woody Harrelson plus also what we just got on this past episode. It’s one of the most unpredictable shows on TV, and we’d argue that is almost always a good thing.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that Irma knows what she’s going to be getting over the course of this episode. She could be in for quite the surprise at the end of everything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







