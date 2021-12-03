Survivor 41 episode 12 details: Prepare for a ‘truth bomb’

You know that old saying that “the truth can set you free”? Well, let’s just say that it doesn’t always apply to the game of Survivor, and you will see a reminder of that on Wednesday night’s all-new episode. Per a CBS press release late this week, you should brace yourself for a truth-bomb at Tribal Council that could be flipping plans around at the last second.

Oh, and of course that isn’t the only source of drama within this episode, either…

Below, you can check out the newly-released synopsis for the episode “Truth Kamikaze,” one that could contain another big switch in the game courtesy of the immunity challenge:

“Truth Kamikaze” – Castaways need to alter their plans after the winner of the immunity challenge throws a wrench in their next big move, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Let’s take a moment to analyze where things are now, shall we? Xander already has an immunity idol and if he needs to use it, he can. Meanwhile, the challenge will make it so that in theory, only four people could seemingly be voted out. Ricard is, by far, the biggest threat left. However, he’s done a great job of winning challenges throughout and if he makes it to the end, he wins. There’s also a chance that another idol is found at camp, since the previews show Danny and Deshawn looking for it.

Could we see a situation where Danny wins immunity, Deshawn finds an idol, and Xander plays his idol? Sure, and if all that happens and Xander still wants to keep Ricard around, things could truly get nuts.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 41 episode 12?

Who do you think could be in the most danger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

