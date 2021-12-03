Nancy Drew season 3 episode 9 spoilers: ‘The Voices in the Frost’

Curious to learn more about Nancy Drew season 3 episode 9 on The CW next week? “The Voices in the Frost” will be big for a number of different reasons. For starters, it looks to be the last episode of the calendar year! It’s also a chance for some big reveals, and for cast member Scott Wolf, it was a chance to direct the story behind the scenes.

Below, be sure to check out the Nancy Drew season 3 episode 9 synopsis with more insight all about where things are going to go from here:

SCOTT WOLF DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Nick (Tunji Kasim), George (Leah Lewis) and Bess (Maddison Jaizani) unravel the truth behind a college student’s mysterious death, while unexpected obstacles prevent Ace (Alex Saxon) from working with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) as they grow closer and investigate the hidden origin of the Frozen Hearts Killer. Also starring Riley Smith and Scott Wolf. Scott Wolf directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#309). Original airdate 12/10/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Of course, learning all about the Frozen Hearts Killer will be important, but there’s a pretty big difference between learning about this character and actually getting answers — and we wouldn’t be altogether optimistic when it comes to closure. This is a long season, and we also tend to imagine that The CW wants to throw a little bit of a cliffhanger your way. Why wouldn’t they want to ensure that people are still watching moving into the new year? Isn’t that the thing that makes the most sense?

