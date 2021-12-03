Harlem season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest

After today’s big season 1 launch, is there reason to have hope for a Harlem season 2 at some point down the road? As you would expect, there’s a lot to talk through within this piece in regards to the future.

We should start things off, though, with where things stand at the moment: There is no official renewal or cancellation yet at Amazon. Yet, we do think that there are some reasons for optimism. Take, for starters, the willingness that most streaming services (at least save from Netflix) have to give shows additional seasons. In general, we tend to think that there’s value in giving comedies in particular time to grow and find their voice. Harlem already has a pretty strong one through a single season, so don’t you think it could get even stronger with another batch of episodes? The buzz the show has going for it right now is also working in its favor.

While Amazon could choose to announce a renewal at just about any moment here, we do think they’ll be a little bit more patient. Why? They have no real reason not to be! Remember for a moment here that this is a time where shows take their time to find an audience, especially over the holidays when there are a lot of things going on. Our hope is that there is a decision made over the next couple of months.

So, if renewed, when could a Harlem season 2 premiere? We have no crystal ball but, at least for now, we’d estimate that a start time in late 2022 / early 2023 feels realistic. That gives the producers time to perfect the story and for everything to be filmed. If they could make the show into a December institution, that certainly would be a good thing for Amazon — consistency goes a long way!

