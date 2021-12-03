Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS with season 4 episode 8?

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS, and is the recent Thanksgiving hiatus at an end already? We more than understand any confusion.

Luckily, here is where we can hand down a generous dose of good news: There IS a new installment tonight! This is one of two episodes that are going to be airing over the course of this month, and this one should be important for tackling a couple of different arcs. First and foremost, it’s an opportunity to see how Rick handles the aftermath of this past episode, which of course has roots deep within his past. Meanwhile, Magnum may finally get a better sense of what’s going on with Higgins and MI-6, which has been an under-the-radar mystery for most of this season.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

“A Fire in the Ashes” – Magnum starts following Higgins to discover what she’s been hiding, as she’s secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI-6. Also, Rick struggles after an explosion takes the life of someone important to him, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We wouldn’t be surprised if a number of loose ends are either tied together or partially attached tonight, mostly because next week’s holiday episode could veer in a different direction. We’re expecting somewhat more of a timeless approach to the storytelling there, even if we wouldn’t be shocked if there’s a cliffhanger or two for the next part of the season premiering in the new year.

If you do want a little bit more insight all about tonight, we suggest checking out a Rick-centric sneak peek below.

