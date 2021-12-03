Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 photo: A Christmas tree incident

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 is slated to arrive on NBC next week, and Christmas looks to be at the center of everything.

Of course, it just so turns out that not everything Christmas-related is automatically great. Take, for example, what’s going on in the photo above. It looks like one of the central incidents in “Winterfest” is a giant tree toppling over, which could have injured a few people in the process. You can see Severide, Cruz, and some onlookers trying to make sense of what is going on here, and maybe coordinating a plan for where things go from here.

We know that a lot of us may know what to do when a Christmas tree topples over, but there’s a pretty clear difference between an eight-foot tree in our house and however large this one is. There’s also the matter of following proper protocol and there’s a complicated leadership structure in place at the firehouse right now. Stella, as of this writing, has not come back from Boston, and we know that everyone is still adjusting to the departure of Casey from the team.

In the end, we’ll see where things go in this house — we’re sure that the Christmas-tree issue is going to be resolved over the course of this episode! As for everything else, we feel like there’s a bit more ambiguity on a lot of that and there ultimately has to be. This is not a show that should feel rushed to fill some sort of leadership vacuum, and even if Stella does come back, we don’t think Pelham is going to be chomping at the bit to get out of 51. He seems to like it there, and we’ve even seen him work out a few of his issues with Gallo already.

