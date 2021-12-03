Succession season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Nicholas Braun on Greg, Comfry

As we move forward into Succession season 3 episode 8 this weekend, it’s fair to anticipate a degree of madness. This is what happens when most of the Roy family travels to another place and are expected to get along.

This time around, the setting is going to be Tuscany and while there, a lot will be on these characters’ minds. Kendall is still trying his hostile takeover of the company, while Connor probably still has politics on his mind and Tom is basking in the glow of not having to go to prison. Meanwhile, Greg’s got a new romance — and for now, it seems like everything with the papers is dead and buried. We’ll see if that lasts.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Greg himself in Nicholas Braun teases that you will still see his new love interest Comfry play a part in the remaining episodes of the season — which is mostly exciting in that this character never has anything good happen to him.

“[The family goes] to Tuscany. The last two episodes, they’re quite chaotic. There are a lot of dynamics changing. The company is in peril. Alexander Skarsgard’s character is quite essential, and he’s a big threat for the family. And Greg’s difficulty in this relationship, or trying to navigate this new romance, is a part of it. And Tom and Greg, what can I say about those two guys? Uhhh… I can’t say anything. “

Given that we know already that a season 4 is coming, you can probably brace yourself for a lot of different twists and turns with every story — we’re not preparing for a neat and tidy ending right now.

