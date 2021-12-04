Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 spoilers: Another family secret?

Next week on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9, you’re going to see a big story ahead in “Firewall.” After all, it’s the last episode of the calendar year! There is plenty more to come in 2022, but you’ll have to wait a while in order to see some of that.

For this particular episode, you’re going to see the return of a familiar face in Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, who is coming back as a character we haven’t seen in a while in Sloane Thompson. Meanwhile, we’re also going to be learning about a new family secret — and we have to imagine that this one doesn’t have that much to do with Joe Hill.

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 synopsis:

“Firewall” – Frank enlists the help of an old friend, Sloane Thompson (Alex Kingston), to investigate a cyber-attack on the NYPD that forces Danny and Baez to release an evasive suspect. Also, Baez questions her place within the NYPD; Eddie is torn over a workplace dilemma; and Jamie wrestles with a family secret, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Alex Kingston returns as Sloane Thompson, Frank’s friend and a former Commander of the City of London Police.

How much should we be worried about the Baez storyline right now? Given that we just saw Eddie’s partner Witten leave the NYPD, we hope that we don’t see the same story play out twice in one season. Yet, it makes sense to get this story now — we don’t tend to get a lot of stories from Baez’s point of view in general.

