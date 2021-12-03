Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know a lot of people have been waiting a while for season 12 episode 8. Is it finally here?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and hand over the great news: You will have a chance to see Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast on the air tonight! The next new episode, titled “Reality Chef,” is poised to arrive after the Thanksgiving Week delay. This is the penultimate episode of the calendar year, and also one featuring interesting personal conflicts for a number of different Reagans — plus also Anthony, who is dealing with some family trouble.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Reality Check” – Danny partners with Anthony to solve a double homicide when Anthony’s shady cousin, Joey (Anthony DeSando), proves to have gang ties to the crime. Also, the boundary between Eddie and Jamie’s work and personal relationship is strained when Eddie and her new partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), ask Jamie to reassign them to different partners, and Erin questions the sacrifices she’s made for her career when she allows her law school friend to dig into her personal life to prepare for a potential run for district attorney, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’re expecting to see Eddie try to figure out if she can make things work with Badillo or not within this episode; as for Erin, our expectation right now is that we’ll learn more about a potential run at the end of next week. We do think it’s beneficial for the show to start to accelerate that story if she does decide to take on the D.A. challenge.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now, including sneak peeks for this episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8?

Are you glad to have the show back on the air? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







