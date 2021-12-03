Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4: Cane, Brayden team up?

We know there’s a new episode airing on Starz this weekend but, for the sake of this article, let’s look ahead to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4. What’s going to stand out here?

First and foremost, let’s talk about the title here in “Gettin’ These Ends.” That’s a reference to the hustle that is a cornerstone to much of what you see these characters do. They fight often, tooth and nail, in order to ensure that they can get a step ahead.

So what could make this particular story stand out? That may have a thing or two to do with it being Cane and Brayden who are looking to take the next leap forward. They seem like a somewhat unlikely duo, but really, we need to see the latter get a chance to do some stuff beyond just with Tariq. So much of his story has been about that friendship, but we know that Brayden is the sort of guy who is hungry for more. That almost always tends to be the case.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

Davis questions Tariq’s client referrals; Cane finds Brayden eager to prove himself and gives him the chance to make some real money; Zeke needs everyone’s help to assure his professional basketball future is protected.

We’re sure that episode 3 this weekend will offer up some more context about some of these stories; for now, it’s just nice to have a few things to think about.

What do you think is coming on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4?

