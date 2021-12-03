Floribama Shore season 4 episode 25 spoilers: Farewell to Athens

If you’re eager to learn more about Floribama Shore season 4 episode 25 next week, there’s a lot to dive into! Think in terms of personal milestones, the end of a vacation, and a lot of reflection.

We’d say that, in general, season 4 has been one all about growth for a lot of these people. Just think in terms of where Nilsa is now in her life, as she’s about to become a mom. Meanwhile, everyone has worked on moving past their differences — but they’re still being crazy. After all, isn’t that the foundation to what Floribama Shore is? As these people get older, we also imagine that we’ll see them pursue new ventures — there’s a lot of story to be told presumably even on the other side of this season.

For the being being, though, let’s focus more on the now. Below, you can check out the full Floribama Shore season 4 episode 25 synopsis with more insight as to what’s ahead:

For their final night in Athens, the roommates find a spot with a view to look back on their vacation together and look forward to the next one. Nilsa asks the girls if they’ll stand with her on her big day. Codi bids farewell to the animals.

Is anyone else out there imagining some sort of touching montage involving Codi and the animals? Maybe that’s just the Floribama Shore that we’re picturing in our head but for the time being, but we know this show loves to play out some of its silly little bits.

