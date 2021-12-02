Legacies season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Josie’s search for answers

As you prepare for Legacies season 4 episode 8 on The CW next week, are you interested in learning more on what’s to come? Consider this installment “You Will Remember Me” to be, in part, about desperation.

Think about most of the characters around Hope Mikaelson. For most of the series, they had a close friend in her and someone they could rely on. Unfortunately, sense that time everything has started to fall apart. We’ve seen them struggle with this and have to figure out if there’s a way to turn things around. Can they get the former Hope back? They’re going to try, with Josie perhaps leading the way. Can’t you imagine her saying the title of this episode to Hope at some point? This episode is seemingly the penultimate one of the fall, so whatever happens here will surely carry into what’s coming on the December 16 fall finale.

For some more details on what you can expect story-wise, take a look at the Legacies season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

NOT THE REACTION I EXPECTED – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) find herself on a dangerous undertaking. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes deep for answers as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) asks Cleo (Omono Okojie) for inspiration and is surprised as to where she finds it. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues his mission for peace. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard also star. Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Layne Morgan (#404). Original airdate 12/9/2021.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, why not pass along a little bit of advance to Landon? Good luck — after all, he’s going to need it! Since when are some of these characters about peace in the slightest? More often than not, chaos is more of their MO.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

