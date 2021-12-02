Where is Alaric on Legacies season 4? Is Matthew Davis leaving?

Where is Alaric on Legacies season 4 — is he gone for good, and is Matthew Davis leaving?

Entering tonight’s new episode on The CW, we’d say that this situation is as confusing as ever. On the surface, it absolutely seems as though Alaric is dead. With that in mind, the easy assumption to make is that Davis is leaving the show.

Of course, this is where everything starts to get SO much more complicated. When is there ever any easy assumption to make with this show? While Alaric appears to be dead entering tonight, there are always mechanisms and/or things in place that could reverse that. You don’t have to look far to find evidence for how Legacies at times “un-kills” its characters; it’s done that already with Landon! Heck, The Vampire Diaries itself brought Alaric back from the dead in the past. We don’t think you can say anything for certain here.

Here’s where the show needs to sort itself out: At some point, you do have to write characters out of the equation for good. Otherwise, the whole act of killing someone off doesn’t have anywhere near the weight it would otherwise. This is what made the end of Klaus and Elijah’s story so important on The Originals. Did it pain us to see the two find peace the way that they did? Sure, and we obviously would’ve loved the door to be open for them to make cameos here. Yet, it made sense to say goodbye to them, and that allowed Hope’s own story to shift and evolve in some ways that it may not have otherwise. All of this is important to consider and think about.

