Annie Live! start time, full cast, and more ahead of NBC premiere

Tonight on NBC, an annual tradition is returning — live musicals! Annie Live! is another ambitious production being put on by the network, and it’s looking to transform the popular movie / musical and have it appeal to a totally new generation.

If you’ve watched some of these presentations over the years, then you know the appeal of them. A big part of it is nostalgia, as Annie is something that a lot of people out there grew up with. Tonight represents a chance for many parents to introduce these characters to a whole new generation. Another part of it is simply the anything-can-happen live element; it’s as close to attending a major stage show as you can get without leaving your cast.

What should you know entering tonight? For starters, Annie Live! is slated to kick off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and will run for three hours. There will be commercial breaks, and this musical will play out like many others you’ve seen over time. Meanwhile, the press release below gives you a little more insight about the cast:

As previously announced, Celina Smith will light up center stage in the title role of Annie. Smith joins an all-star ensemble including Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster and Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis.

…Alan Toy will play the role of President Roosevelt. Toy is a prolific actor of stage and screen and leading a voice in the disabled community.

The ensemble will feature Felice Kakaletris as Molly, Cate Elefante as Kate, Sophie Knapp as July, Tessa Frascogna as Tessie, Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Duffy and Audrey Cymone as Pepper as well as Wendi Bergamini, Jadaya Bivins, Brittany Conigatti, Ben Davis, Zachary Downer, Karla Garcia, Kayla Goins, Luke Hawkins, Christopher Hernandez, Afra Hines, Trinity Inay, Jeff Kready, McKenzie Kurtz, Jenny LaRoche, Brandt Martinez, Morgan Marcell, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McCleskey, Giana Rice, Eliseo Roman, Lily Tamburo, Sherrod Tate, Kennedy Thompson, Tanairi Vazquez, Jacob Keith Watson, Alex Wong and Corde Young.

Andrea McArdle was previously set to play Eleanor Roosevelt tonight, but had to pull out due to family obligations. The Smash alum Hilty, meanwhile, is replacing 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski, who was originally cast to play the part.

