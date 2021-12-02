Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? If you’re eager to get an answer to that, we’ve got it within — plus a whole heap of details about the show’s future!

Unfortunately, the first part of looking ahead involves sharing a little bit of bad news — there is, unfortunately, no new episode on the air tonight. This is the final week of a planned two-week hiatus, with the goal here being for the network to come back on December 9. (They also don’t want to air against Annie Live! over on NBC.) There are two more episodes coming this month — the first will showcase more of the aftermath of Dean’s death. Meanwhile, the second will be more of a holiday-themed installment; after everything we’ve seen these characters go through, won’t it be nice to see them having some sort of celebration?

Below, you can get some more details on both of these upcoming episodes.

Season 5 episode 7, “A House Is Not a Home” – Vic and Jack lean on one another as they process the loss of Dean while Ben and Bailey try to convince Dean’s parents to allow them to raise Pru. Meanwhile at Station 23, Andy’s role temporarily expands and Sullivan subs in. Carina and Maya explore growing their family on this episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 5 episode 8, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the firefighters have their hands full responding to a number of crises throughout Seattle. Putting aside their differences and personal drama, they come together to try and achieve a Christmas miracle on this all-new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, DEC. 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

