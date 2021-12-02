Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS with season 5 episode 8?

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are you finally getting a chance to check out season 5 episode 8? As you would imagine, the curiosity’s been building for this episode ever since the Thanksgiving hiatus began, mostly because we’re gearing up for a showdown. In one corner, we’ve got Dr. Sheldon Cooper. Meanwhile, in the other we’ve got Wendie Malick’s character of President Hagemeyer. What is going to happen here? Who is going to emerge on top? There are a handful of things worth talking through here.

First things first, let’s present the good news: The Big Bang Theory prequel IS back on the air tonight! This is an episode where Sheldon is going to do what he can to take the university to task, but it’s not going to come easy for him. Seeing him take on these sort of social challenges is always what has made this character appealing. Because of his sheer intellect, Sheldon has this tendency to think that he can resolve almost any problem. However, he often tends to realize after the fact that nothing is as easy as he would’ve hoped in advance. That’s something that will be readily apparent throughout some of these upcoming episodes, and we can only hope that you’re ready to see some of that play out.

For a few more details, take a look at the attached synopsis — or the sneak peek below featuring Sheldon lashing out:

“The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin” – Sheldon battles President Hagemeyer’s (Wendie Malick) mysterious boss over the university’s science requirements. Also, Mary discovers that Georgie is working at Meemaw’s illegal gambling room, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

