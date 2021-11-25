Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 8 spoilers

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are you going to give thanks alongside a brand-new episode coming on the network? If you are wondering about that very thing, we are more than happy to help!

Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to have to press pause on new episodes for a week. Because it is Thanksgiving, CBS doesn’t want to lose any viewers to everything else going on. This is a brief hiatus, and you can expect season 5 of the Big Bang Theory prequel to resume next week with more episodes. There are at least two more coming this calendar year, and you can see some details about both of them below.

Season 5 episode 8, “The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin” – Sheldon battles President Hagemeyer’s (Wendie Malick) mysterious boss over the university’s science requirements. Also, Mary discovers that Georgie is working at Meemaw’s illegal gambling room, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 5 episode 9, “The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian” – Sheldon gets the science yips and has to learn how to not think. Also, George Sr. plays handyman at Brenda Sparks’ house, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 9. (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Our biggest takeaway from these two synopses is tied to George Sr., largely because of the perception that Sheldon has of him during the flagship show. We do think the darkest times are to come for this character. As for Sheldon himself, it’s pretty clear that these stories will showcase further why he pursues knowledge the way that he does, and also how he will challenge authority constantly until he gets what he wants.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Young Sheldon right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Young Sheldon moving forward?

Are you sad there is no season 5 episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







