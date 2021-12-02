NCIS season 19: Meredith Eaton confirms Carol Wilson return!

Yesterday, we wrote about the EPIC return of Meredith Eaton to the NCIS world, and now we’ve got confirmation on the role!

In a post on Twitter, the MacGyver actress confirmed that she will be coming back as Carol Wilson, the CDC researcher who we last saw on this show (and NCIS: New Orleans) years ago. The last time she played the part was before she began her MacGyver stint as Matty Webber; isn’t it great to have her back now?

While to many people out there it may have been assumed that Eaton was coming back as Wilson, it’s worth noting that multiple actors have played more than one character on NCIS in the past; not only that, but MacGyver technically exists in the same universe as this franchise. For these reasons, we didn’t want to say anything with 100% certainty until Eaton or some other cast members confirmed it themselves.

For those who aren’t aware, there’s a bonus bit of excitement around this episode in that it was also co-written by cast member Brian Dietzen, who posted the message on Instagram below about Eaton’s return. The cast of NCIS looks very different now than when Meredith was last on the show; Carol was introduced in part through her history with Abby, and at the time of her last episode in 2013 Tony was also still a part of the team. Torres had yet to arrive, Ziva had exited a mere matter of months before, and Bishop (now gone) was a relative newcomer — luckily, Palmer is still there in the morgue! In between his presence and the likes of McGee and Vance, there is at least some consistency within the NCIS world.

When will this episode air?

Odds are, you’ll be waiting for a good while. Season 19 episode 9 is airing on CBS this Monday, and that is the final episode of the calendar year. It could debut in late January, but don’t be shocked, either, if CBS decides to hold onto it until after the Winter Olympics.

Are you thrilled to see Meredith Eaton back on NCIS season 19?

This article was written by Jess Carter.

