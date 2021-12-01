NCIS season 19 episode 9 photo: The ‘Collective Memory’ crime

The more that we see and hear about NCIS season 19 episode, the more interesting it becomes!

You see, sometimes it can be hard to be totally psyched-up about a case within the world of this show. We’ve just seen so many of them and as a result of that, it’s easy to default to feeling jaded or like it just won’t matter all that much in the end.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get some more information on this past episode of the series. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — also stick around to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates.

Luckily, episode 9 feels interesting from the jump! If you’ve seen the promo already for “Collective Memory,” then you know the central conceit: The deceased is going to be interviews in the form of her hologram, which she created prior to her passing.

So who is this woman? She’s a financial advisor, one of the few people with the sort of cast to make something like this happen. Either the used the hologram just to play around with technology, or because she was legitimately concerned that she was going to die at some point and she wanted record of her life. Whoever killed her, based on the photo above, decided to bury her body in a stack of leaves. Can we go ahead and say that’s one of the worst hiding places imaginable? Sure, people may not notice for a day or two, but eventually leaves blow away. Whoever did this may have been in a hurry, and just wanted to disguise the body long enough for them to flee.

Of course, this is us just playing the role of amateur sleuth here. Let’s see what the episode itself delivers!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including other details on what’s next

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 9?

Do you think that “Collective Memory” will prove to be worth the hype? Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Also, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







